Beaufort Memorial still slammed with COVID patients

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Over the past few weeks, South Carolina’s COVID-19 rate has been slowly declining.

Lowcountry case averages are declining alongside statewide numbers, but Beaufort Memorial’s chief medical officer said there isn’t enough data yet to prove we are truly headed in the right direction.

“I just don’t know if there’s enough of a trend right now that I would draw any conclusions to that,” Dr. Kurt Gambla said.

In fact, the hospital is seeing the opposite of the downward trend in cases. Currently, Dr. Gambla says, they’re at their worst numbers yet.

“We are still extremely busy, the busiest we’ve ever been since the beginning of the pandemic. We are running between 40 and 50 COVID positive patients a day, almost without exception these are unvaccinated patients,” Dr. Gambla said.

And the most concerning part for Dr. Gambla is, “Our ICU is overflowed to about 15, 16 patients now, so we’ve had to expand out into our PCU.”

The ICU capacity is 12 and Dr. Gambla says the hospital is at a comfortable level of care around half of what they’re seeing now.

On top of that, total bed capacity is about 90 percent filled.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.