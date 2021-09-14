Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. leaders cautiously optimistic about COVID cases trend

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent trend in COVID-19 case numbers has some leaders cautiously hopeful.

The line at a Bulloch County drive through COVID testing site stretched for blocks just a few weeks ago. Emergency leaders say, while some COVID case numbers have come down, nobody needs to get complacent yet.

We saw those lines fill up several downtown streets back on Aug. 18 as case numbers and concerns began to climb once again. Bulloch County started September with 1,456 cases per 100k people and a 28 percent infection rate.

One week ago, it had dropped to 1,031 per 100k. As of yesterday, it’s down to 625.

“We’ve seen some improvement. We’re not where we need to be. The infection rate is still high. The cases per 100k is still well above where it needs to be,” said Ted Wynn, with Bulloch County Public Safety.

He says the number of COVID patients in nearby East Georgia Regional remains constant, and the number of patients on ventilators has risen. He believes those numbers, and the number of people lost, will start to drop as case numbers can come down and stay down and the local percentage of people vaccinated can start to grow.

You can still come to this drive through test site weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

