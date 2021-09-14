Bulloch Co. parents demand COVID protections for students

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic has many parents wanting more safety measures from their student’s schools. In Bulloch County, issues like mask mandates have plenty of people divided about what’s best.

Some parents WTOC spoke with believe the school district could and should do more to protect students and staff during this pandemic.

Parents gathered and shared their concerns after the superintendent and school board affirmed their current protocols. They believe the district should offer more flexibility to switch in and out of virtual study, especially when case numbers jumped at the start of the school year.

“I would have never made my decision if I’d know the rules were going to change about protocols and quarantines,” said parent Ashandi Malloy.

The district allows students who’ve been exposed to others testing positive to remain if they show no symptoms. They’ve also encouraged masks, but not implemented a mask mandate.

“If we could have gotten a pause in the school system before we even started...it could have slowed the spread of the COVID. But I just think they need to implement something,” said parent Sabrina Davis.

The district included increased cleaning and sanitizing as part of this year’s protocol. But parents like this group feel they could add a mask mandate, in-school temperature checks and more.

“It seems like we’re just repeating sticking our heads in the sand and pretending the world is just going on as normal,” said parent Noel Holley.

According to the district’s website, case numbers per week have dropped over the last month. A district spokesperson said today that the logistics required for virtual forced them to require signup by summer and limit students from switching until the second Nine weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.