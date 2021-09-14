Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-14-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with very low rain chances. Moisture will increase Wednesday into Friday. This will lead to a chance for mainly scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid to upper 80s with low in the low 70s. Low pressure will pass to our east Thursday into Friday.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-90.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers by daybreak, lows 65-74.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nicholas is located along the Texas coast near Houston. Nicholas is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression today and slowly move to the east-northeast before dissipating over Louisiana Thursday. A tropical wave about 400 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands will continue generally to the west about 15 mph. There is an 90% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Low pressure is forecast to develop southeast of the Bahamas midweek as a tropical wave interacts with an upper level trough. There is a 60% chance for tropical development as it moves to the north-northwest in the western Atlantic.

Marine Forecast: Today: N winds at 5 kt becoming E at 5-10 kt late. Seas 1 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Wednesday: E winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft.

