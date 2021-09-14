Flag raising ceremony honors Georgia teacher of the year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not only is she Savannah-Chatham County Schools Teacher of the Year, but she took home the title of Georgia’s teacher of the year.

The school system honored ESOL teacher Cherie Dennis with a flag raising ceremony at Hesse K-8 school Tuesday morning.

The district says the ceremony is meant to be a symbol of how important quality education is to the community and the teachers that contribute to it.

“I’m very humbled. I’m very honored. It’s still even to this day, it seems kind of surreal, even though it’s been a while since everything has been announced, and I’m just incredibly proud to represent all the staff here at Hesse. As I mentioned earlier, we’re a team. I appreciate everybody that I work with and everything that they have done as role models and mentors and partners to bring me to this place,” Dennis said.

It wasn’t just colleagues and school board members that recognized Ms. Dennis’ contribution. Some of her former students got in on the action, too.

