Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

G.L.O.W. Ministries keeping food flowing in Effingham Co.

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The God Loves Orphans and Widows Ministry got its name when Wendy Turner discovered severe hunger issues in Guatamala during an adoption trip years ago.

But its reach soon exceeded its title and Turner started helping anyone with a need in Effingham County. Now in its 15th year, G.L.O.W. is as busy as ever -- and a big part of the several communities it serves.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill High School head baseball coach resigns, police investigating complaint from school administrator
A heavy police presence has Emerald Drive in Savannah closed.
Teenager killed in shooting on Emerald Drive, according to Savannah mayor
SLED opens investigation into allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh at Hampton law firm
Play of the Week
Martez Pinkney
Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn St.

Latest News

Bring some Fall color onto your patio
Bring some Fall color onto your patio
G.L.O.W. Ministries keeping food flowing in Effingham Co.
G.L.O.W. Ministries keeping food flowing in Effingham Co.
Hostess City celebrates first ever ‘Savannah Day’
Hostess City celebrates first ever ‘Savannah Day’
The new Effingham Parkway project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is...
Effingham County breaks ground on new parkway project