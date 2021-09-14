Outsource Logistics holding job fair to fill several positions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are unemployed and looking to get back to work, there is a job fair happening next week in Savannah.

Outsource Logistics is looking to fill the following positions:

Warehouse Lead/Supervisor

Forklift Operator

Clamp Operator

Slip sheet Operator

Customer Service Representative

Local CDL Driver

Regional CDL Driver

City Dispatcher

Brokerage

The job fair will take place Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Outsource Logistics (1 Knowlton Way, Savannah, GA 31407).

Organizers say resumes are encouraged but not required, and applications will be available. You can also apply online beforehand at www.outsourcelogistics.com.

