Outsource Logistics holding job fair to fill several positions
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are unemployed and looking to get back to work, there is a job fair happening next week in Savannah.
Outsource Logistics is looking to fill the following positions:
- Warehouse Lead/Supervisor
- Forklift Operator
- Clamp Operator
- Slip sheet Operator
- Customer Service Representative
- Local CDL Driver
- Regional CDL Driver
- City Dispatcher
- Brokerage
The job fair will take place Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Outsource Logistics (1 Knowlton Way, Savannah, GA 31407).
Organizers say resumes are encouraged but not required, and applications will be available. You can also apply online beforehand at www.outsourcelogistics.com.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.