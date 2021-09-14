Sky Cams
Outsource Logistics holding job fair to fill several positions

(NBC29)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are unemployed and looking to get back to work, there is a job fair happening next week in Savannah.

Outsource Logistics is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Warehouse Lead/Supervisor
  • Forklift Operator
  • Clamp Operator
  • Slip sheet Operator
  • Customer Service Representative
  • Local CDL Driver
  • Regional CDL Driver
  • City Dispatcher
  • Brokerage

The job fair will take place Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Outsource Logistics (1 Knowlton Way, Savannah, GA 31407).

Organizers say resumes are encouraged but not required, and applications will be available. You can also apply online beforehand at www.outsourcelogistics.com.

