Pooler city council approves Primrose School, gives update on new Chick-Fil-A

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler city council met Monday to discuss some new additions coming to the community.

The council heard many proposals from community members on various new buildings. One proposal was for a Primrose school to be built in Pooler.

These schools act as daycares and also a place to teach children before they head to elementary school. This school would be for infants to 5-year-old children.

Council members were initially hesitant to approve for fear of traffic increases. After it was explained that the school would have staggered drop off times they approved it.

The council also discussed a new franchise restaurant that they hope will help to alleviate traffic at the current location in Pooler.

“Well I think the big things people are looking forward to, Chick-Fil-A and they want to know when they’re going to start construction and when they’re going to finish and their engineer gave us that information today. They’re gonna start soon and they’ll probably finish in six months,” said Mayor Rebecca Benton.

The construction will begin in November. The new location will have a double laned drive through to help prevent traffic.

