Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Pooler city council approves Primrose School, gives update on new Chick-Fil-A

The Pooler city council met Monday to discuss some new additions coming to the community.
The Pooler city council met Monday to discuss some new additions coming to the community.(WTOC)
By Gage Griffin
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler city council met Monday to discuss some new additions coming to the community.

The council heard many proposals from community members on various new buildings. One proposal was for a Primrose school to be built in Pooler.

These schools act as daycares and also a place to teach children before they head to elementary school. This school would be for infants to 5-year-old children.

Council members were initially hesitant to approve for fear of traffic increases. After it was explained that the school would have staggered drop off times they approved it.

The council also discussed a new franchise restaurant that they hope will help to alleviate traffic at the current location in Pooler.

“Well I think the big things people are looking forward to, Chick-Fil-A and they want to know when they’re going to start construction and when they’re going to finish and their engineer gave us that information today. They’re gonna start soon and they’ll probably finish in six months,” said Mayor Rebecca Benton.

The construction will begin in November. The new location will have a double laned drive through to help prevent traffic.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Martez Pinkney
Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn St.
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
Murdaugh family
Why the Murdaughs are often referred to as a prominent South Carolina family

Latest News

A heavy police presence has Emerald Drive in Savannah closed.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Emerald Dr.
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in unusual theft case
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in unusual theft case
Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson announces state House run
Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson announces state House run
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in unusual theft case
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in unusual theft case