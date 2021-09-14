Residents of Effingham Co. come together to help offer hurricane relief

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new sign outside the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Guyton.

“There’s a great need and we’re going to try and meet that need,” said Rev. Delmons White.

Behind that sign a group of citizens hoping to make a difference.

“We are a caring community, you know, and whatever we can do, we are always willing to come together and do it as a community,” said Rev. White.

What they’ve come together to do is help another community, more than 600 miles away, still struggling following Hurricane Ida, Harvey Louisiana.

“There were a lot of people that lost everything,” Rev. White said.

So, in response, “our plans are to send a tractor trailer load full of goods to this area,” said Rev. White.

Of course, to do that means getting a little help, something so far, they haven’t had trouble finding.

“Whenever I hear the word need it catches my ear, it makes me want to respond. And I heard the word need so I came,” said volunteer Lucy Powell.

Help coming from community members like Powell and Macedonia Baptist Reverend Lon Harden, who offered up his church to help collect items.

“Anything that’s helping our fellow man, whether it’s near or far, we’re always willing to help out a needy cause. It was not even a second thought, of course, to want to help those less fortunate who are suffering during this season,” said Rev. Harden.

Offering those who are suffering a little relief and a big reminder.

“They’re not alone, we’re here. We too have suffered from hurricanes in the past and hopefully they feel loved and cared about and feel not by themselves,” said Guyton Mayor Russ Deen.

Along with Macedonia Baptist in Guyton they are also collecting items at Goodwill Baptist Church in Rincon.

They will be collecting donations until September 28.

If you’d like to donate financially you can make the check out to “Hype.”

Below is a full list of items you can donate.

Hurricane Disaster Relief (Concerned Citizens of Effingham County)

