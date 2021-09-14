Sky Cams
Savannah Fire responds to small explosion on Mills B Lane

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a report of a small explosion on Mills B Lane Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

According to the fire department, two employees had minor injuries and a wall was damaged after an explosion in a flour mixing room at a plant in the 1300 block of Mills B Lane.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

