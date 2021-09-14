SC reports nearly 4,269 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state has finished administering just over 10.2 million COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released new data showing just over 3,500 new cases.

DHEC reported a total of 4,269 new cases and 43 deaths, Tuesday.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported were Sunday’s totals.

Tuesday’s report listed 3,552 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 717 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

Greenville County had the most new cases with 359, while Charleston County had the second-highest at 337. Spartanburg County reported 326.

Dorchester County reported the fourth-highest total with 321 new cases. Elsewhere in the Lowcountry, Berkeley County reported 210, Beaufort County listed 109, Georgetown County listed 21, Colleton County reported 25 and Williamsburg County listed 52.

The total deaths included 35 confirmed and 8 probable deaths.

Of the 43 deaths, 4 were reported in Lowcountry counties. Charleston County listed one probable death while Dorchester confirmed two deaths attributed to COVID. Beaufort County also confirmed one COVID related death.

The results came from 31,054 tests conducted with a positive rate 12.9%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 805,597 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 651,091 cases detected using PCR tests and 155,506 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 11,349 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,890 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,459 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10 million tests since the pandemic began.







