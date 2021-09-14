Sky Cams
SCHP investigates fatal crash on US 21 in Beaufort Co.

(WDBJ7)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday night in the Lowcountry.

According to troopers, a man was traveling north on US 21 around 9:30 p.m. when he went off the right side of the road near Busby Drive and ran into some trees, ejecting him from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.

SCHP is looking into the cause of the crash.

