Taking Care of Business: Big Bon Bodega

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah owned business is celebrating their five year anniversary this week.

“Each day we just take it as it comes,” said Kay Heritage, owner of Big Bon Bodega.

Big Bon Pizza launched in 2016, serving wood-fired pizza from a food truck at pop-up events across Savannah.

Over the last five years, the Big Bon brand has grown to include Big Bon Bodega where they serve fresh bagels and toppings of all kinds to include a kimchi cream cheese which is a nod to owner Kay Heritage’s Korean background.

“In order to serve our community the best way we need to just keep going.”

The Bodega made some tweaks to their operation during the pandemic, adding online ordering, keeping safety first by closing indoor dining, adding to their outdoor seating, and more.

“If they don’t want to talk to you and just want to order online and they literally come through that door, see their name, grab their sandwich and they walk out not even like no contacts at all. If that’s what they’re comfortable then that’s what we do.”

Big Bon is doing more than simply serving up bagels and pizza. In 2020, Big Bon Ghost Kitchen opened, providing a food truck catering option to local cooks. Just one example of the one of many ways they’re giving back.

“If Big Bon can be a little help and pay it forward, be able to partner with different chefs, that’s a win-win for the community and win win for everybody.”

Big Bon Pizza is celebrating more than an anniversary. They’re expanding in October to be open in the evenings and will be serving pizza either to-go or through local delivery through Savannah Takeout.

“Not all of our food industry friends were able to survive this pandemic so I want to do it with respect and humility that we’re grateful we were able to come through this.”

By serving up comfort in new ways that locals and tourists alike can enjoy, Big Bon hopes their expansion will let them continue Taking Care of Business and taking care of their community for years to come.

