TUESDAY | Warmer, more humid weather is back!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! We’re waking up to muggier conditions on this Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s around the Savannah Metro.

It is a little bit cooler inland this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s northwest of Savannah. It’s a dry morning, with some clouds around. There could be some patchy fog through the morning commute. Otherwise, it’s a great drive in.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. There is only a very spotty chance of showers this afternoon and early evening.

Wetter weather is on the way.

Scattered downpours arrive tomorrow and the chance of scattered rain and thunder lingers, daily, into the weekend. More clouds and the chance of rain keeps temperatures in the mid and upper 80s each afternoon through the rest of the extended forecast.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.