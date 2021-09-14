Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

TUESDAY | Warmer, more humid weather is back!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! We’re waking up to muggier conditions on this Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s around the Savannah Metro.

It is a little bit cooler inland this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s northwest of Savannah. It’s a dry morning, with some clouds around. There could be some patchy fog through the morning commute. Otherwise, it’s a great drive in.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. There is only a very spotty chance of showers this afternoon and early evening.

Wetter weather is on the way.

Scattered downpours arrive tomorrow and the chance of scattered rain and thunder lingers, daily, into the weekend. More clouds and the chance of rain keeps temperatures in the mid and upper 80s each afternoon through the rest of the extended forecast.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill High School head baseball coach resigns, police investigating complaint from school administrator
A heavy police presence has Emerald Drive in Savannah closed.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Emerald Dr.
Play of the Week
SLED opens investigation into allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh at Hampton law firm
Martez Pinkney
Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn St.

Latest News

Humidity returns!
Jamie's 4:30pm Forecast
*
Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-13-2021
A cool, dry morning
VIDEO| Nice Monday is in the forecast
*
MONDAY | Cool morning, warm afternoon!