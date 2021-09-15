Annual Beers, Guys, Cigars, Golf & Poker event to benefit RMHC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Non-profits are slowly bringing back fundraising events, and this weekend, a popular one returns on Hutchinson Island where you can help the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire through a game of chance.

The golf tournament for the two-day Beers, Guys, Cigars, Golf & Poker is sold out, but you can still get a place at the table for the poker tournament on Sunday night at The Club at Savannah Harbor.

Poker games with NFL games playing on big screens are at the center of the first day of the event that raises money to provide a place to stay for families of hospitalized children.

Players compete for prizes in the Texas hold ‘em games that are for any level of card player.

“I know there was a very vigorous poker game last year but ultimately who won was our children and families. So, if you want to come out and be a part of that, there is going to be great food from Jim & Nick’s and Southern Eagle is doing all of our beverages, Ghost Coast Distillery, a few other surprises, bourbon tastings and beers. If you do partake in a cigar, we will have them for you outside. It’s an indoor-outdoor event so we’re taking all precautionary measures on Covid and all that. Rooms are being sprayed and treated multiple times and gloves and masks are an option for people that want to participate. But we’re going to spread really wide and ultimately just have a really great day for the house,” said Bill Sorochak, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

The Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire did not close a single day during the pandemic, but like everyone else, they did have to suspend their fundraisers. So, they are hoping for a sellout of both days of Beers, Guys, Cigars, Golf & Poker because the need for their services never takes a break.

“For us, we’re one of the few charities that gets to say what not many get to say: Ours is not specific. It’s every illness, every injury, whether it’s a car accident on I-16 or a premature baby to cancer patients, we’re treating all children from newborn to 22. But more importantly, especially in this day and age, 100-percent of everything we raise, anything that’s donated throughout the entire year, not a single penny leaves this community. We’re taking care of the Coastal Empire, so we are here for our families, we are here for our visitors, because Savannah being a great tourist town, accidents happen when people are traveling and they know that this community above all others is going to sit back an help take care of them. Events like this help us to keep the lights on 24/7, 365 providing food, shelter, all the needs that our families have. And we’re just 176 steps from the front doors of the hospital system and that makes a difference when you have a very, very sick child,” Sorochak said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.