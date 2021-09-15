Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham Co. hosts climate change symposium

By Gage Griffin
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Climate change and rising sea levels have become a bigger threat each year here on the coasts.

Chatham County officials are trying to educate the community about how to prepare. One way is by hosting a symposium Tuesday night.

It focused on climate change and sea levels rising and featured many experts. Each of the speakers presented information on how the county is currently impacted and how it will be in effected in the future.

Many of the experts were suggesting green infrastructure that would help combat some of the present problems. The event was limited to 18 people in the audience, but did feature a virtual option.

Altogether, there were 100 participants. One expert emphasized how important it is to share this information with the public.

“You know I can sit in my office doing my research and I can have all kinds of knowledge but if I don’t go out and share that and communicate it to people who can amplify that to the rest of the community, to the rest of the state then I’m not really doing my job,” said Clark Alexander, Director of Skidaway Institute of Oceanography.

The organizers hope this is one of many symposiums to make the community more aware of how all of us are impacted by climate change and rising sea levels.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill High School head baseball coach resigns, police investigating complaint from school administrator
A heavy police presence has Emerald Drive in Savannah closed.
Teenager killed in shooting on Emerald Drive
SLED opens investigation into allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh at Hampton law firm
Martez Pinkney
Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Suburban Extended Stay on Abercorn St.
Savannah hospitals react to federal mandates on COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Tuesday arrested Curtis Edward Smith,...
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide
Chatham Co. hosts climate change symposium
Chatham Co. hosts climate change symposium
National Transportation Safety Board releases findings in Golden Ray investigation
National Transportation Safety Board releases findings in Golden Ray investigation
*
National Transportation Safety Board releases findings in Golden Ray investigation