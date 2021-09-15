Chatham Co. hosts climate change symposium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Climate change and rising sea levels have become a bigger threat each year here on the coasts.

Chatham County officials are trying to educate the community about how to prepare. One way is by hosting a symposium Tuesday night.

It focused on climate change and sea levels rising and featured many experts. Each of the speakers presented information on how the county is currently impacted and how it will be in effected in the future.

Many of the experts were suggesting green infrastructure that would help combat some of the present problems. The event was limited to 18 people in the audience, but did feature a virtual option.

Altogether, there were 100 participants. One expert emphasized how important it is to share this information with the public.

“You know I can sit in my office doing my research and I can have all kinds of knowledge but if I don’t go out and share that and communicate it to people who can amplify that to the rest of the community, to the rest of the state then I’m not really doing my job,” said Clark Alexander, Director of Skidaway Institute of Oceanography.

The organizers hope this is one of many symposiums to make the community more aware of how all of us are impacted by climate change and rising sea levels.

