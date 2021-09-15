Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-15-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak high pressure continues this week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and possible storms everyday. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid to upper 80s with low in the low 70s. Low pressure will pass to our east Thursday into Friday with no impact except possible higher seas and rip current risk. Rain chances will decrease slightly Monday into next week.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 85-87.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 70-75.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Nicholas is located along the Louisiana coast. Nicholas is forecast to move slowly to the east-northeast before dissipating over northern Louisiana Thursday. Low pressure a couple hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands will continue generally to the west-northwest. There is an 90% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Low pressure located east of the Bahamas. There is a 70% chance for tropical development as it moves to the north-northwest in the western Atlantic. This system will get close to North Carolina Friday but not impact our area. A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa in a few days. There is a 20% of tropical development as the system moves generally to the west-northwest in the eastern Atlantic.

Marine Forecast: Today: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: E winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Thursday: E winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.