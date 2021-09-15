Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

DHEC alters way it reports COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools

By Madison Martin
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s public health agency is changing how it reports COVID-19 cases associated with students and school staff.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday it will be archiving its current school cases dashboard in favor of a new, weekly report for K-12 schools, drawn from the numbers reported directly from those schools.

“Previously, DHEC had been reporting COVID-19 cases in schools using our own data from case investigations,” assistant state epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said Wednesday during a media briefing.

DHEC’s previous dashboard for students and staff was updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The new report will include the number of students and staff who are isolated (tested positive for COVID-19) and the number of those quarantined (close contacts to those cases). It will also include the cumulative total since the start of the school year.

“Isolation and quarantine numbers provided directly from the schools shows a better real-time picture of showing how COVID is impacting our schools,” Kelly explained as part of the reasoning for the change. “This will eliminate any confusion that might result between their case numbers and DHEC’s case numbers, due to differing methods of identifying cases.”

DHEC’s new weekly COVID case report will continue to include public, private and charter schools. In a press release, the department said schools will have to report their quarantine and isolation information on Tuesdays in order for it to be present the next day in the weekly report. If a school does not report its information on time, it will be listed as “NR”.

DHEC said the new weekly tool could mean the data provided is incomplete at first. DHEC’s director of public health said in the press release that people should reach out and encourage their schools to participate if they find that their data isn’t included on the state’s website.

The health agency also provided its weekly update on Wednesday highlighting cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Among the 122,746 cases seen in August whose vaccination status could be identified, 85.2% of cases, 71% of hospitalizations, and 75% of deaths were among those not fully vaccinated, Kelly said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide
SLED opens criminal investigation into death of Murdaugh housekeeper
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to turn self in on Thursday after warrant issued for his arrest, according to attorney
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit

Latest News

Police lights
Georgia Southern Police investigating reported shooting on Statesboro campus
Webinar
Organizations host webinar series educating public on redistricting
GHC Hospice and Liberty Regional Medical Center came together to pray for the health and safety...
Community gathers to pray for healthcare workers at Liberty Regional Medical Center
Community gathers to pray for healthcare workers at Liberty Regional Medical Center
Community gathers to pray for healthcare workers at Liberty Regional Medical Center
Organizations host webinar series educating public on redistricting
Organizations host webinar series educating public on redistricting