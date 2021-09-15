Family confirms passing of former state representative Anne Mueller

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Georgia state representative Anne Mueller has passed away, according to Chatham County Sheriff Wilcher.

Sheriff Wilcher tells WTOC Mueller’s family told him she passed away Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. at her sister’s home.

According to her obituary, she was 91-years-old.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.