Family confirms passing of former state representative Anne Mueller

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Georgia state representative Anne Mueller has passed away, according to Chatham County Sheriff Wilcher.

Sheriff Wilcher tells WTOC Mueller’s family told him she passed away Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. at her sister’s home.

According to her obituary, she was 91-years-old.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

