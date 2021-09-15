First bond hearing held for man charged with trying to help Alex Murdaugh in suicide attempt

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - We’re learning more about the day Curtis Edward Smith spent in law enforcement custody. He’s charged with trying to help Alex Murdaugh in a suicide attempt by shooting the prominent former attorney in the head.

The Hampton County law-enforcement center is a small building that includes the sheriff’s office, detention center, and magistrate court.

Curtis Edward Smith was arrested in Colleton County and was in front of a judge earlier Wednesday afternoon for drug charges there. He was then taken to the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center, one of many places where WTOC visited and spoke with people throughout the day.

After Smith’s arrival, we heard from a member of the magistrate’s office that his Hampton county bond hearing will take place Thursday morning at 9 a.m. This is where he will face charges of assisted suicide, among other things, for shooting of Alex Murdaugh on September 4.

