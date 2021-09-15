Sky Cams
GBI investigating shooting in Screven County; property owner claims self-defense

(WMBF)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A weekend shooting in Screven County leaves one man dead and another claiming self-defense.

GBI agents and sheriff’s investigators in Screven County are trying to piece together what happened late Saturday night. Sheriff Mike Kile said that just after midnight, they got a call saying someone had been shot.

They went to a home along Highway 301 south of Sylvania. They found a man dead.

The man who lived on the property says someone drove up his driveway and went past his house to the back of the property where there’s a second house. He took his rifle and drove back to check it out.

He tells investigators the drive got out and came at him aggressively. He fired twice; he says in self-defense. The sheriff says they’re trying to figure out what exactly happened and why.

“If we thought he was going to run, we’d go ahead and arrest him. But he’s not going to run. In his mind, he’s done nothing to run from,” Sheriff Kile said.

The sheriff says they’re awaiting autopsy results that could possibly confirm or refute the man’s story.

In the meantime, because they have not arrested the man, the sheriff is not releasing the names of either man. He says they’ll likely present all the evidence to a grand jury and see what they decide.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

