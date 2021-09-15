Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

GSU Statesboro campus takes part in statewide mask ban protest

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many Georgia Southern University faculty in Statesboro and Savannah want the Board of Regents to require masks on campus and other steps to limit the spread of COVID.

They’re gathering once a day each day this week. Faculty at Georgia Southern and around the state continue to gather and voice their concerns over what they say is a lack of COVID protections during this pandemic.

Wednesday marked the third day of a week-long campaign to urge the Board of Regents to require masks and bring back more of the other protocols that were in place last year. Speakers pointed out local hospital case numbers and the strain felt in the medical community caring for COVID patients.

Faculty members say they feel especially vulnerable in large class settings where they’re in even closer contact with people could be infected and not even know it.

“I actually had a class period where I was standing close to a guy who wasn’t wearing a mask, and an hour later he messaged me that he had tested COVID positive,” said GSU professor Marieka Van Willigen Ph.D.

Professors statewide have rallied as part of the American Association of University Professors. The state lifted many of the protocols from last year for the Fall 2021 semester.

They say they’ll be back here Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide
Richmond Hill High School head baseball coach resigns, police investigating complaint from school administrator
A heavy police presence has Emerald Drive in Savannah closed.
Teenager killed in shooting on Emerald Drive
Inmate stabbed at Coastal State Prison
The City of Pooler is now one step closer to getting a new Chick-Fil-A and a new preschool.
New Chick-fil-A, preschool one step closer to approval in Pooler

Latest News

GSU Statesboro campus takes part in statewide mask ban protest
GSU Statesboro campus takes part in statewide mask ban protest
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported one of the highest...
SC reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, more than 100 deaths
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest single-day COVID-19 death total
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle