Learn about Civil War medicine at the Massie Heritage Center

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have a chance this week to learn about a unique part of Savannah’s past. The Massie Heritage Center invites the entire community to join them for a living history experience.

Near the end of the Civil War, in early 1865, the Massie School, located in what is now Savannah’s Historic District, was converted into a Union hospital. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Massie Heritage Center is hosting a lecture to give the community a chance to learn more about the important role Massie served.

The lecture is Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the Massie Heritage Center on E. Gordon Street.

WTOC spoke with Massie Heritage Center Curator Steve Smith about what to expect from the exhibit and lecture, and why it’s so important to learn about this important history. Watch the full interview above.

For more information, click here.

