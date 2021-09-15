Sky Cams
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Tuesday arrested Curtis Edward Smith,...
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Tuesday arrested Curtis Edward Smith, 61, who was charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.(SLED)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man has been charged in connection to the September 4 shooting of Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 61-year-old Curtis Edward Smith, of Colleton County, on Tuesday. Smith is charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

SLED says additional charges in the case are expected.

Smith has also been charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was booked at the Colleton County Detention Center on Tuesday.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

A complete timeline of the Murdaugh case can be found below:

