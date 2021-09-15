Savannah Police investigating shooting on Chester Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that is believed to have happened on Chester Street.

According to police, a female victim with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle on Wednesday morning. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and developing leads on a suspect. Right now, the incident is believed to have taken place on the 1400 block of Chester Street.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.