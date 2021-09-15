Savannah State hosts public health forums

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All week, faculty from about 16 universities across the state of Georgia are calling on the board of regents for a mask mandate on campuses.

Savannah State is participating but they are taking a different approach. Each day during the designated time, SSU is hosting a public health forum to get both staff and students involved.

For 30 minutes every day this week -- the university is bringing in experts to talk about the virus, the vaccine and how to stay protected.

Andrea Moore an associate biology professor at Savannah State says they would be happy if a mask mandate comes out of their efforts this week but their main goal is education.

“It was important for us to be able to involve the students and staff and faculty as one body, we are a united institution, Savannah State united is our motto. We recognize that there are health disparities that disproportionately affect minority communities and that it was important for us to make sure that the appropriate information from experts was shared amongst the community,” said Andrea Moore.

Savannah State does offer on campus COVID-19 testing and vaccines. In the last week there have been 18 COVID cases reported among students, bringing the total to 155 confirmed cases for the first month of the fall semester.

