Savannah transferring hundreds of employees to brand new facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s new city services complex is close to being fully operational and open to the public.

The SPLOST-funded building sits off Interchange Court, just off I-516, and brings about 450 city employees from several departments into one place.

Some city employees have already relocated their offices here, while others are currently in the process.

City leaders say the new complex will impact taxpayers in several ways.

Assistant City Manager Heath Lloyd explained, “This is an opportunity where a citizen, a developer, a resident can come to one location and they can get the permits that they need if they’re building or adding onto their property. They can get the permits that they need if they’re developing a property. They can talk to our traffic folks.”

In addition to making the City easier to do business with, Lloyd pointed out the new building is more efficient than some of the older facilities they’re transferring employees out of.

“This gives us an opportunity to really have things like HVAC in one location, so we’re only doing maintenance on one facility.”

Lloyd said between the energy efficiencies, more employees carpooling and fewer building leases, the City is saving hundreds of thousands taxpayer dollars.

“Consolidation has saved us, in lease space once we finish that, it’s over 800-thousand dollars a year. And I’d say in energy and fuel, because again we talked about carpooling, you’re probably going to save another couple hundred thousand dollars,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd also noted with hundreds of city employees from various departments now working all under the same roof, they’ll be able to collaborate more often, allowing city services to reach a higher level of efficiency.

The new complex, which in a City Council vote last week was named the Floyd Adams, Jr. City Services Complex, is expected to be open to the public in the next few weeks.

The Assistant City Manager did say it may be a little more difficult to get in touch with certain city employees as they’re moving into their new office space, and asked for the public to be patient while they finish that process.

