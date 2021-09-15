SC reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, more than 100 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported one of the highest single-day COVID-19 death totals of the year.

DHEC reported a total of 3,251 new COVID-19 cases and 138 new deaths Wednesday. Those 138 deaths were the highest single day’s total reported since Feb. 1, when the agency reported 241 deaths. But on that day, DHEC said the large total was the result of a delay in reporting because of a system upgrade in their Office of Vital Statistics system. The total that day reflected some deaths that had happened over a period of weeks.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Wednesday were from Monday.

Tuesday’s report listed 2,409 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 842 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The total deaths included 110 confirmed and 28 probable deaths.

Of those deaths, 21 occurred in Lowcountry counties. Charleston and Berkeley Counties each reported six confirmed deaths and Charleston County also reported one probable death. Dorchester County reported five confirmed and two probable deaths. Beaufort County reported one confirmed death.

The results came from 26,481 tests conducted with a positive rate of 12.6%, down slightly from the 12.9% rate reported Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 809,779 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 653,430 cases detected using PCR tests and 156,346 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 11,483 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,999 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,484 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.3 million tests since the pandemic began.







