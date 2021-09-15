Sky Cams
SLED opens criminal investigation into death of Murdaugh housekeeper

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is opening a criminal investigation into the death of a housekeeper at a Murdaugh residence in 2018.

According to SLED, the decision to open a criminal investigation was made on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, after a request by the Hampton County coroner, as well as information gathered by SLED during other investigations involving Alex Murdaugh.

After the 2018 death of Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh family and Satterfield’s estate reached a settlement of $500,000, according to a copy of the wrongful death settlement.

According to Satterfield’s obituary, she died at the age of 57 on February 26, 2018 at Trident Medical Center. Satterfield died from injuries she sustained after “a trip and fall accident,” according to the settlement.

“My client has not been paid one single dime since this was settled in 2020,” Eric Bland, an attorney representing Satterfield’s estate, said. “My job is to get information and find out why these boys didn’t get any money when there was a settlement.”

On Sept. 15, 2021, Bland formally filed a lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh.

A complete timeline of the Murdaugh case can be found below:

