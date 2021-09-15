South Carolina man pleads guilty to federal charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a plea deal in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Andrew Hatley of Newberry is accused of breaking into the Capitol building during the attacks.

He appeared in court on Tuesday facing four charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

According to authorities, Hatley took a picture of himself in front of a John C. Calhoun statue in the Capitol building ultimately leading to his arrest. Hatley originally denied being at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but phone records obtained by the FBI showed otherwise, authorities reported.

Details of his plea agreement have not been revealed.

