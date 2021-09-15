Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

South Carolina man pleads guilty to federal charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A photo of the man, along with his name, was sent to the FBI and an investigation was launched.
A photo of the man, along with his name, was sent to the FBI and an investigation was launched.(FBI)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a plea deal in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Andrew Hatley of Newberry is accused of breaking into the Capitol building during the attacks.

He appeared in court on Tuesday facing four charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

According to authorities, Hatley took a picture of himself in front of a John C. Calhoun statue in the Capitol building ultimately leading to his arrest. Hatley originally denied being at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but phone records obtained by the FBI showed otherwise, authorities reported.

Details of his plea agreement have not been revealed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill High School head baseball coach resigns, police investigating complaint from school administrator
A heavy police presence has Emerald Drive in Savannah closed.
Teenager killed in shooting on Emerald Drive
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Tuesday arrested Curtis Edward Smith,...
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide
The Pooler city council met Monday to discuss some new additions coming to the community.
Pooler city council recommends approval of Primrose School, gives update on new Chick-Fil-A
Inmate stabbed at Coastal State Prison

Latest News

New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
The dogs’ owner reportedly said she taped them up because they would otherwise chew on...
2 dogs found wrapped with duct tape, plastic wrap in hot car
Police say animal regulation investigated the incident and determined no crime occurred.
Dogs found taped up in hot car; owner not charged
Best known for "Saturday Night Live," Macdonald was diagnosed with cancer several years ago but...
Hollywood Minute: Comedian Norm Macdonald dies; Idris Elba's 'Luther' returns for movie
California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom beats back GOP-led recall