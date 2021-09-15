Top Teacher: Matthew Range

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - At West Chatham Elementary, there’s a lot of great teachers. But on this day, one stands above the rest, 4th grade teacher Matthew Range.

Range was named WTOC’s Top Teacher, a recognition that comes as no surprise to his boss.

“Mr. Range is the type of teacher that every principal dreams of,” said West Chatham Elementary Principal Sharon Draeger.

Or his students.

“He’s amazing!” said one student.

“He’s very tall,” joked another.

Although he may stand high above his students in stature, perhaps what makes him so great is he knows how important it is to get on their level.

“You have to build a relationship so that they trust you. This is a family,” said Range.

A family that has their fair share of fun.

“It’s controlled chaos, it’s awesome!” Laughs Range.

But one lead by a teacher who simply wants the best for his students.

“My goal for my students is to improve. Just to constantly strive to improve and better themselves,” Range said.

Improving not just in the classroom, but in life.

“When you go out in todays world you see so many people are just so busy and fast and moving that they forget there’s humanity out there and you need to treat each other with respect and give second chances and have some empathy. That starts here with the young ones,” Range said.

Young ones who are getting a great example of just that from this WTOC Top Teacher.

