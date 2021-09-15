UofSC to require face masks during football games, crowded outdoor spaces

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has announced that will be requiring the use of face coverings in all public spaces.

This extends to crowded outdoor spaces, such as Williams-Brice Stadium during games, busy sidewalks, and other popular outdoor areas where it is impractical or impossible to maintain six feet of distance at all times.

The decision comes in correlation with the emergency ordinance approved by the City of Columbia to require face coverings in all public spaces.

Those who do not adhere to the ordinance could face a fine of no more than $100.

The ordinance also states that persons entering a commercial establishment or establishment open to the public in the city must wear a face covering while inside unless eating or drinking.

Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:

In personal vehicles.

When a person is alone in enclosed spaces; during outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times.

When a person is alone or only with other household members.

While drinking, eating or smoking.

When wearing a face-covering causes or aggravates a health condition.

When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services.

When a person is five (5) years of age or younger.

The ordinance will remain in effect for 30 days, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8.

