WEDNESDAY | Scattered showers, storms are back in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a muggier start to the day, compared to yesterday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s inland and upper 60s, lower 70s around the Savannah Metro through the morning commute.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Spotty rain is possible before lunch-time, mainly across coastal areas and the I-95 corridor... followed by an expanding chance of scattered downpours heading into the afternoon and early evening.

While not everyone will see rain, the showers and storms that do manage to develop will produce heavy rain and may produce frequent lightning. The chance of rain lessens a bit going into the evening - only spotty rain is possible late this evening and during the early overnight hours.

Scattered rain may increase, once again, heading into the Thursday morning commute. Scattered downpours linger through Thursday afternoon, with temperatures stuck in the mid to upper 80s. In fact, the chance of rain lingers into the weekend.

There is some uncertainty in the extended forecast, especially Sunday and beyond, but right now it appears the chance of scattered downpours will linger through Sunday.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.