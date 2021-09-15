Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

WEDNESDAY | Scattered showers, storms are back in the forecast!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a muggier start to the day, compared to yesterday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s inland and upper 60s, lower 70s around the Savannah Metro through the morning commute.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Spotty rain is possible before lunch-time, mainly across coastal areas and the I-95 corridor... followed by an expanding chance of scattered downpours heading into the afternoon and early evening.

While not everyone will see rain, the showers and storms that do manage to develop will produce heavy rain and may produce frequent lightning. The chance of rain lessens a bit going into the evening - only spotty rain is possible late this evening and during the early overnight hours.

Scattered rain may increase, once again, heading into the Thursday morning commute. Scattered downpours linger through Thursday afternoon, with temperatures stuck in the mid to upper 80s. In fact, the chance of rain lingers into the weekend.

There is some uncertainty in the extended forecast, especially Sunday and beyond, but right now it appears the chance of scattered downpours will linger through Sunday.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Hill High School head baseball coach resigns, police investigating complaint from school administrator
A heavy police presence has Emerald Drive in Savannah closed.
Teenager killed in shooting on Emerald Drive
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Tuesday arrested Curtis Edward Smith,...
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide
The Pooler city council met Monday to discuss some new additions coming to the community.
Pooler city council recommends approval of Primrose School, gives update on new Chick-Fil-A
Inmate stabbed at Coastal State Prison

Latest News

First real chance of rain in days
Dave's 6pm Forecast
*
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-14-2021
A bit warmer this morning....
VIDEO | Muggier Tuesday in the forecast
*
TUESDAY | Warmer, more humid weather is back!