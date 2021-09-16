Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh to turn self in on Thursday after warrant issued for his arrest, according to attorney

Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.(Provided)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh will voluntarily surrender himself on Thursday in Hampton County, according to his attorney Jim Griffin.

Griffin provided WTOC with a statement. “We have been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 pm at the Hampton County magistrate court.”

WTOC will continue to follow this story and bring updates as Murdaugh turns himself in and is arraigned.

A complete timeline of the Murdaugh case can be found below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide
Richmond Hill High School head baseball coach resigns, police investigating complaint from school administrator
A heavy police presence has Emerald Drive in Savannah closed.
Teenager killed in shooting on Emerald Drive
SLED opens criminal investigation into death of Murdaugh housekeeper
Inmate stabbed at Coastal State Prison

Latest News

Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
First bond hearing held for man charged with trying to help Alex Murdaugh in suicide attempt
First bond hearing held for man charged with trying to help Alex Murdaugh in suicide attempt
First bond hearing held for man charged with trying to help Alex Murdaugh in suicide attempt
First bond hearing held for man charged with trying to help Alex Murdaugh in suicide attempt
First bond hearing held for man charged with trying to help Alex Murdaugh in suicide attempt
SLED opens criminal investigation into death of Murdaugh housekeeper