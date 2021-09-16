Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director passes away

Federico Foster
Federico Foster(Savannah-Chatham County Public School System)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The community is mourning the loss of Savannah Arts Academy Band Director Federico Foster.

SCCPSS confirmed Foster’s death and sent WTOC the following statement on his passing:

It is with sadness that we share the passing of Mr. Federico Foster. Though he worked for a short time as a substitute from 2005 to 2007, Mr. Foster was first employed full-time by the district in 2015 when he was hired as a Music/Chorus Teacher at Beach High. Following a year spent at Beach High, Mr. Foster transferred to the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High where he worked as the Band Teacher for five years until this past summer when he transferred to become the Savannah Arts Academy band director.

The principal of Savannah Arts stated that in just a short time, Mr. Foster had already made a great impact on the school’s students and staff with his passion for music and love of teaching. Support is being provided to the school community by our district counseling staff.

Foster was a WTOC Top Teacher in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide
SLED opens criminal investigation into death of Murdaugh housekeeper
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh turns self in after warrant issued for his arrest
Police lights
Police: Road rage incident led to shooting on Georgia Southern’s campus
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Hurricane Ida Relief
Residents of Effingham Co. come together to help offer hurricane relief
Outsource Logistics holding job fair to fill several positions
G.L.O.W. Ministries keeping food flowing in Effingham Co.
G.L.O.W. Ministries keeping food flowing in Effingham Co.
Virtual Community meetings to present the draft plan and answer questions will be held on...
Virtual community meetings being held to present draft master plan for Forsyth Park