Beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director passes away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The community is mourning the loss of Savannah Arts Academy Band Director Federico Foster.

SCCPSS confirmed Foster’s death and sent WTOC the following statement on his passing:

It is with sadness that we share the passing of Mr. Federico Foster. Though he worked for a short time as a substitute from 2005 to 2007, Mr. Foster was first employed full-time by the district in 2015 when he was hired as a Music/Chorus Teacher at Beach High. Following a year spent at Beach High, Mr. Foster transferred to the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High where he worked as the Band Teacher for five years until this past summer when he transferred to become the Savannah Arts Academy band director.

The principal of Savannah Arts stated that in just a short time, Mr. Foster had already made a great impact on the school’s students and staff with his passion for music and love of teaching. Support is being provided to the school community by our district counseling staff.

Foster was a WTOC Top Teacher in 2019.

