Christian Business Owners Summit to be held virtually

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lot of businesses turned to faith and technology to stay afloat during the last 18 months. This weekend those elements will once again be combined through the Fourth Annual Christian Business Owners Summit.

For the second year in a row, the event Bernice Loman hosts through her company - Loman Creative Services - will be a virtual conference with business owners logging in by Facebook to participate in discussions on topics ranging from digital marketing to breaking barriers to creating a business plan and podcasting. There will be Q&A opportunities with an international panel of business owners and, of course, conversation about the role of faith in business during the summit that will be live Friday and Saturday, but also available for viewing at a later date for subscribers.

“We were told last year that in spite of transferring over from in-person to virtual, people were very excited to connect and network. So, it’s nothing foreign, everyone mostly has social media anyway, so we’re used to looking at videos, we’re used to networking with people, chatting. So, it’s just a platform that we’re used to online and we decided to do it for our business owners. We network, we share, we pray with each other. We share each other’s business resources. Just helping each other with growing our faith and growing in business and that’s a part of the CBO. It’s not just business, business, business. We pray and we declare declarations to say over our businesses, what God says about Deuteronomy 818, that’s our theme scripture and it says God gives us the power to get wealth. So, we always pose that question, what is God saying about wealth, the power of wealth. He has given us the power but how are we using it,” Loman explained.

The Christian Business Owners Summit will be held over the next two days, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18, with seven presenters each focusing on a different business principal. There is a $29.99 fee to participate and it is open to all business owners, not just members of the CBO.

