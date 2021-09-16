City of Savannah announces United Way campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially kicked off their United Way fundraising campaign on Thursday.

City leaders, as well as representatives with the United Way of the Coastal Empire met today to reveal the goal that’s been set for Savannah City employees.

Today’s United Way fundraising campaign kickoff for the City of Savannah moved here from Johnson Square to inside City Hall because of the rain this morning. But that didn’t dampen the spirit of city leaders who announced an ambitious goal for this year’s target dollar amount.

“This is a goal, it’s not a ceiling. We can exceed the goal,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

At today’s reveal of the 190-thousand dollar target for the City’s fundraising efforts, Mayor Van Johnson asked those who donated last year, to consider giving a little more this year.

“No amount is too small. Some folks are often times a dollar or two away from being put out, from not reaching a service or being able to access a service.”

This year’s Campaign Chair, Cecilia Russo Turner, says the philosophy driving the 2021 campaign is ‘no grit, no pearl.’

“If you can help, please give. If you need help, please ask. This is what we’re all about. This is what is the most important,” said Cecilia Russo Turner, Campaign Chairperson.

Last year, community partners like the City of Savannah were able to raise more than eight-million dollars for the United Way of the Coastal Empire. And those funds were distributed to non-profits throughout the four-county service area that helped keep thousands of families afloat through the pandemic.

“Today you’re not a United Way recipient, tomorrow you very well could be. We’re only one life disaster away from needing the help of these non-profit agencies,” said Mayor Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.