Colleton County implements new mass notification system

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue implemented a new mass notification system for residents.

The service is a subscription based notification system called “Code Red” that can send alerts to home phones through voice message, mobile phones through text message and email.

Fire-rescue Chief Barry McRoy says the system is an alternative to social media notifications.

“We appreciate County Council funding this initiative which allows us to better protect Colleton citizens,”McRoy said. “Code Red notifications are an excellent alternative to social media. Many don’t know whether to follow a government organization on Facebook, Twitter, etc. and given that many agencies have separate social media accounts under the county or municipal government, it may be confusing to know which one to follow for official information. Code Red eliminates that confusion and provides mass notifications from official sources to all those who register.”

Officials say the platform will allow them to send alerts for situations that would not warrant a notification from the Integrated Public Alerting and Warning System.

“We recently experienced heavy rains in Colleton County that washed out a section of Hendersonville Highway,” McRoy said. “This type of hazard would not rise to the level of an IPAWS alert; however, those registered for Code Red alerts would receive a notification that the road is impassable and to seek an alternate route.”

Notifications from the system are based on the registered address, therefore a registered address outside of Colleton County would not receive alerts from the county.

Colleton County residents can sign up for the alert system by going to colletonfire.com/codered.

