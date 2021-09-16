Community gathers to pray for healthcare workers at Liberty Regional Medical Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthcare workers have worked hours on end during this pandemic. However, the last few weeks have been a real challenge especially for those at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville.

Community members wanted to show their support and gratitude to them for everything they do. GHC Hospice and Liberty Regional Medical Center came together to pray for the health and safety of health care workers on the frontlines.

“You get to a point where you just feel hopeless and I think this now gives us a little bit of hope,” said Liberty Regional CEO Tammy Mims. “At this time at this last COVID surge that we are in.”

Liberty Regional CEO Tammy Mims says beds upstairs in the hospital are full.

“We are licensed for 25 beds. On an average day the past three weeks, we have 40-50 patients.”

Families in Liberty County like so many across our region have been hit hard by COVID. GHC Hospice Chaplain Stephen Lee says they wanted to let health care workers at Liberty Regional know they are not alone in this fight.

“Very often when people are going through these situations which of course is unprecedented for our times, there can be the feeling that I’m in this all by myself,” said Lee. “Nobody understands, nobody cares. I think this was a sense of allowing them to know that the community hears them and the community is with them.”

Liberty Regional’s CEO says they want people to get vaccinated.

She added this is a time where they feel helpless because she says they are seeing unnecessary deaths in their community from people who have not been vaccinated.

