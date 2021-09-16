Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-16-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak surface high pressure continues this week as plenty of tropical moisture remains over the area. This will lead to lots of clouds with scattered showers and possible storms everyday. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid to upper 80s with low in the low 70s. Low pressure will pass to our east into Friday with no impact except possible higher seas and rip current risk. Rain chances will decrease slightly Tuesday into next week.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs 83-85.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 70-74.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Nicholas is now a post tropical cyclone located along the Louisiana coast. The remnants of Nicholas is forecast to move slowly to the east-northeast over northern Louisiana. Low pressure about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands will continue generally to the west-northwest. There is an 80% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Low pressure located northeast of the Bahamas. There is a 70% chance for tropical development as it moves to the north-northwest in the western Atlantic. This system will get close to North Carolina Friday but not impact our area. A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa today. There is a 20% of tropical development as the system moves generally to the west-northwest in the eastern Atlantic.

Marine Forecast: Today: E winds at 10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: E winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Friday: E winds at 5 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

