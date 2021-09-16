Exclusive: One-on-one with new Savannah city manager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In an exclusive interview, WTOC was the first to sit down with new Savannah City Manager Jay Melder.

After a long, tumultuous search, the Savannah City Council unanimously selected Melder in July. Melder served as Washington D.C.’s Assistant City Administrator before taking Savannah’s top job. He will guide the city council on things like the city’s budget and play a critical role in policymaking.

Melder told WTOC less than a week into the job, he’s confident his hiring was the right decision for everyone involved. He said he’s been impressed by the feedback from Savannah residents.

“People are interested in what the city manager is going to do!” Melder said. “And I think that is really encouraging.”

Melder said he’s already working around-the-clock for Savannah residents. He said his first order of business is bringing stability to city government.

“Getting back to basics,” Melder said, “and making sure that core government services - that our residents can rely on them, and that we’re doing what we say we’re going to do, when we say we’re going to do it is real important, and a bedrock of city service.”

Melder said three challenges the city faces jump-out to him: violent crime, affordable housing, and homelessness. Melder started his career working in homeless services. He told WTOC it’s an issue close to his heart.

“It’s a very challenging issue, it’s a human issue which makes it even that much more dynamic, but it’s a solvable problem,” Melder said. “And the good news in Savannah is, you’ve got a lot of great organizations who want to come together and march in the same direction here.”

For over a year, Savannah’s city council struggled to come together to fill this position, highlighting a deep divide among council members. WTOC asked Melder about that divide.

“I think the silver lining there is that in all of my conversations with each member of the council and the mayor, all of their priorities are aligned. They all want the same things,” Melder said.

Melder said the divide on council is something he knew about before he took the job. He thinks he can help bring them together to get things done for Savannah.

“I’m really excited to work with all of them, and I do think that they all have the best interest of Savannah at heart,” Melder added.

Melder said, being new to Savannah and this job - he’s not looking to impose his beliefs. Instead, he said he’s here to listen to the people and act on-behalf of their interests.

“My goal isn’t to come in and do the things that I did in D.C. or that I did in the federal government. I want to come in and hear what Savannah wants me to get done for them, and then use my skills and experience and the great team that we have to get that done,” Melder said.

Melder will make $260,000 annually.

