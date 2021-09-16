Georgia Southern University Police investigating reported shooting on Statesboro campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University Police are investigating a reported shooting on their Statesboro campus.

The reported shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Kennedy Hall. Georgia Southern University Office of Public Safety is asking everyone to avoid the area while law enforcement investigates the incident.

They say a person who was injured reportedly refused treatment. The Office of Public Safety says the reported assailant was seen driving away from campus and police do not believe there is a continued threat to the campus community.

Contact Public Safety at 912.478.5234 if you see anything suspicious or have information on the case.

