Georgia Southern University Police investigating reported shooting on Statesboro campus

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University Police are investigating a reported shooting on their Statesboro campus.

The reported shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Kennedy Hall. Georgia Southern University Office of Public Safety is asking everyone to avoid the area while law enforcement investigates the incident.

They say a person who was injured reportedly refused treatment. The Office of Public Safety says the reported assailant was seen driving away from campus and police do not believe there is a continued threat to the campus community.

Contact Public Safety at 912.478.5234 if you see anything suspicious or have information on the case.

