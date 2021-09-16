Judge sets bond for man charged with trying to help Murdaugh in suicide attempt

HAMPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A bond hearing was held Thursday morning in Hampton County for the man accused of trying to help Alex Murdaugh in a suicide attempt on Sept. 4.

Curtis Smith appeared before a judge on charges of assisted suicide, among other charges. Here’s how the bond breaks down:

Pointing and presenting of firearm - $5,000

Insurance false statement and misrepresentation - $10,000

Conspiracy - $5,000

Assist person committing suicide - $15,000

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature - $20,000

The judge gave Smith the option of applying for a public defender. Smith said that he will be applying for a public defender over the next few days in county court.

No new details were confirmed during Thursday’s bond hearing about the incident on Sept. 4.

Curtis Smith bond hearing in Hampton County, S.C. LIVE: A bond hearing is about to get underway for Curtis Smith, the man accused of trying to help Alex Murdaugh in a suicide attempt on Sept. 4. Posted by WTOC-TV on Thursday, September 16, 2021

