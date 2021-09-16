Sky Cams
Judge sets bond for man charged with trying to help Murdaugh in suicide attempt

Source: Live 5
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A bond hearing was held Thursday morning in Hampton County for the man accused of trying to help Alex Murdaugh in a suicide attempt on Sept. 4.

Curtis Smith appeared before a judge on charges of assisted suicide, among other charges. Here’s how the bond breaks down:

  • Pointing and presenting of firearm - $5,000
  • Insurance false statement and misrepresentation - $10,000
  • Conspiracy - $5,000
  • Assist person committing suicide - $15,000
  • Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature - $20,000

The judge gave Smith the option of applying for a public defender. Smith said that he will be applying for a public defender over the next few days in county court.

No new details were confirmed during Thursday’s bond hearing about the incident on Sept. 4.

Curtis Smith bond hearing in Hampton County, S.C.

LIVE: A bond hearing is about to get underway for Curtis Smith, the man accused of trying to help Alex Murdaugh in a suicide attempt on Sept. 4.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Thursday, September 16, 2021

