Judge sets bond for man charged with trying to help Murdaugh in suicide attempt
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A bond hearing was held Thursday morning in Hampton County for the man accused of trying to help Alex Murdaugh in a suicide attempt on Sept. 4.
Curtis Smith appeared before a judge on charges of assisted suicide, among other charges. Here’s how the bond breaks down:
- Pointing and presenting of firearm - $5,000
- Insurance false statement and misrepresentation - $10,000
- Conspiracy - $5,000
- Assist person committing suicide - $15,000
- Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature - $20,000
The judge gave Smith the option of applying for a public defender. Smith said that he will be applying for a public defender over the next few days in county court.
No new details were confirmed during Thursday’s bond hearing about the incident on Sept. 4.
