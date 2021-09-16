New facility coming to SeaPoint complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex has named its first tenant. Manufacturer NANTRenewables picked the site because of its easy logistics and sustainable initiatives.

The SeaPoint complex sits on 600 acres of land that is specifically used for industrial development. The area serves as a major job and investment driver in the region.

“It is a large scale industrial site and so there’s a lot of existing assets around water and gas and other things that large industrial tenants would find appealing,” Dulany Industries Corporate and Community Relations Director Carmen Bergman said.

Dulany Industries is the parent company of the SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex. Bergman says the types of tenants they look for are manufacturers, those with a heavy reliance on logistics and who are focused on sustainability and environmentalism.

“NANTRenewables is going to be investing up to $29 million to build a bioplastics manufacturing plant at SeaPoint. That’s going to generate over 130 high wage jobs. They manufacture a variety of bio-based renewable products,” Bergman said.

These products include biodegradable straws, cutlery and plates as well as products that are used in the agricultural and pharmaceutical industries. Bergman says they’ve been working with NANTRenewables for about 18 months in order to have them be the first tenant to locate to the site.

“NANTRenewables is going to be located on an 8.5 acre parcel and the total site has around 600 acres for development and so the tenants will vary in size, but there’s a lot of room to grow,” Bergman said.

Bergman says some of the reasons NANTRenewables chose the site are because of its one mile of deep water access, rail access and road access.

“The biggest thing this means for Savannah is high wage jobs and investment. NANTRenewables is excited to be in the Savannah area, they’re excited to be partnering with the local area to employ those people and we’re looking forward to them coming and building their plant here.”

A groundbreaking date for the site hasn’t been decided on yet, however hiring for the facility will be starting in 2022. If you’re interested in applying, please click here.

