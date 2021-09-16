Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Organizations host webinar series educating public on redistricting

By Gage Griffin
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Many people in our community are uninformed about many aspects of how our government operates. Tonight A few organizations teamed up to inform people about how an important part of our democracy works. Step up Savannah inc has partnered with southern poverty law center and the Georgia redistricting alliance to make a webinar video series on redistricting. Redistricting happens every ten years after a census.This process decides how the country will be divided into new voting districts.These districts are set in stone for ten years after they are decided upon.

Organizers say redistricting can become very political and can cause whole communities voting power to be diminished. The organizers hope this series will give attendees the information they need in order to give feedback to their local representatives about the redistricting process. Executive director of Step up Savannah Alicia Johnson emphasized that this three part webinar series goal is to create awareness around redistricting and the laws that surround it.

“Our goal as step up Savannah is to insure that the entire community and the southern region and contiguous counties are educated. That they’re informed,” said Johnson.

Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham county residents were encouraged to attend. The first webinar session was tonight at 6 but the next two sessions will be on September 22nd and 29th at 6pm.

Register Here: bit.ly/2X5VtU8

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide
SLED opens criminal investigation into death of Murdaugh housekeeper
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to turn self in on Thursday after warrant issued for his arrest, according to attorney
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit

Latest News

GHC Hospice and Liberty Regional Medical Center came together to pray for the health and safety...
Community gathers to pray for healthcare workers at Liberty Regional Medical Center
Community gathers to pray for healthcare workers at Liberty Regional Medical Center
Community gathers to pray for healthcare workers at Liberty Regional Medical Center
Organizations host webinar series educating public on redistricting
Organizations host webinar series educating public on redistricting
Police lights
Georgia Southern University Police investigating reported shooting on Statesboro campus