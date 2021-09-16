Organizations host webinar series educating public on redistricting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Many people in our community are uninformed about many aspects of how our government operates. Tonight A few organizations teamed up to inform people about how an important part of our democracy works. Step up Savannah inc has partnered with southern poverty law center and the Georgia redistricting alliance to make a webinar video series on redistricting. Redistricting happens every ten years after a census.This process decides how the country will be divided into new voting districts.These districts are set in stone for ten years after they are decided upon.

Organizers say redistricting can become very political and can cause whole communities voting power to be diminished. The organizers hope this series will give attendees the information they need in order to give feedback to their local representatives about the redistricting process. Executive director of Step up Savannah Alicia Johnson emphasized that this three part webinar series goal is to create awareness around redistricting and the laws that surround it.

“Our goal as step up Savannah is to insure that the entire community and the southern region and contiguous counties are educated. That they’re informed,” said Johnson.

Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham county residents were encouraged to attend. The first webinar session was tonight at 6 but the next two sessions will be on September 22nd and 29th at 6pm.

Register Here: bit.ly/2X5VtU8

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.