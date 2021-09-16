Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Remembering ‘Crazy Jack’ Gilmore

Jack Gilmore passed away Sunday at the age of 88
"Crazy Jack" Gilmore
"Crazy Jack" Gilmore(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chances are you’ve heard his name.

“I don’t think anybody don’t know Jack,” said his daughter Terri Painter.

But perhaps you know him better as, “Crazy Jack, not just Jack.”

Savannah native “Crazy Jack” Gilmore lived a life full of crazy stories.

“There’s so many stories about how he became Crazy Jack. By putting a gun in someone’s mouth because they disrespected my mother, to jumping off trains,” said Terri Painter.

“He was sitting in the shoe shop and some old man walked in and said, ‘hey Jack, remember that time we stole that boat?’” Recalls Jack’s grandson Travis Painter.

So many stories in fact it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the nickname came from.

“He would always say, ‘they might call me crazy, but they don’t call me stupid,’” said Travis.

So, maybe it came from him being crazy smart when it comes to business.

“He’s got a small business. He’s been in the shoe shop business for 42 years,” says Terri.

Or maybe it’s because he was crazy generous.

“He loved everybody, and he would help someone even if he didn’t know them,” said Jack’s son Johnny Gilmore.

Or possibly he just had a crazy amount of faith in others.

“He always believed in anybody for some reason. I never heard him talk negative about anybody,” added Travis.

But perhaps the craziest thing, is that Jack wasn’t the crazy one, but rather it seems others were just crazy about Jack.

“People are still going to be talking to me everyday and telling me more stories that I haven’t even heard yet probably,” said Gilmore.

Which is exactly what Jack would want, “really just carry on his stories,” Travis says.

And yeah, it’s okay to miss him like crazy.

“I give it all to him. Everything I do is for him,” says Travis.

Despite his death, Crazy Jack and Grandson’s Shoe Repair will remain open

For more information on Crazy Jack’s funeral, click here.

To find out how you can help honor his life and support his family during this time, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh arrested on charges of insurance fraud, filing false police report
SLED opens criminal investigation into death of Murdaugh housekeeper
Police lights
Police: Road rage incident led to shooting on Georgia Southern’s campus
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Federico Foster
Beloved Savannah Arts Academy band director passes away
Hurricane Ida Relief
Residents of Effingham Co. come together to help offer hurricane relief
Outsource Logistics holding job fair to fill several positions
G.L.O.W. Ministries keeping food flowing in Effingham Co.
G.L.O.W. Ministries keeping food flowing in Effingham Co.