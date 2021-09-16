Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - An armed robbery suspect took police on a wild chase in Vidalia Wednesday night.

Interim Police Chief Captain James Jermon says a man robbed a pawn shop on Highway 292. He says the owner called police with a description and officers were able to find the getaway car after a search. At one point, the suspect stopped the car and fired several shots, hitting two police cars.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The suspect was arrested and taken to jail.

