Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia

(WDBJ7)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - An armed robbery suspect took police on a wild chase in Vidalia Wednesday night.

Interim Police Chief Captain James Jermon says a man robbed a pawn shop on Highway 292. He says the owner called police with a description and officers were able to find the getaway car after a search. At one point, the suspect stopped the car and fired several shots, hitting two police cars.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The suspect was arrested and taken to jail.

