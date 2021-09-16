THURSDAY | Wetter weather dominates the Friday-Eve forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a damp, muggy and mostly cloudy morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s cross much of the area.

Rain is most widespread well west of I-95, but scattered downpours are also rolling in from the Atlantic closer to the coastline this morning. Under continued cloudiness, the chance of rain increasing across the Savannah area heading into the mid-morning hours. Periods of rain are forecast to persist through the middle of the afternoon and rain may not really begin to diminish until early evening.

A couple storms will be especially slow-moving and may produce heavy rain and street flooding.

The chance of scattered downpours lingers into the early Friday forecast, ahead of a potentially drier Friday afternoon and evening. There will still be a few showers around, but a lesser coverage of rain.

Another wave of moisture builds in Sunday into Monday with an increasing chance of downpours.

Grab an umbrella,

Cutter

