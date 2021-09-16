Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

THURSDAY | Wetter weather dominates the Friday-Eve forecast

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a damp, muggy and mostly cloudy morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s cross much of the area.

Rain is most widespread well west of I-95, but scattered downpours are also rolling in from the Atlantic closer to the coastline this morning. Under continued cloudiness, the chance of rain increasing across the Savannah area heading into the mid-morning hours. Periods of rain are forecast to persist through the middle of the afternoon and rain may not really begin to diminish until early evening.

A couple storms will be especially slow-moving and may produce heavy rain and street flooding.

The chance of scattered downpours lingers into the early Friday forecast, ahead of a potentially drier Friday afternoon and evening. There will still be a few showers around, but a lesser coverage of rain.

Another wave of moisture builds in Sunday into Monday with an increasing chance of downpours.

Grab an umbrella,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh, charged with assisted suicide
SLED opens criminal investigation into death of Murdaugh housekeeper
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to turn self in on Thursday after warrant issued for his arrest, according to attorney
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit

Latest News

*
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-15-2021
*
WEDNESDAY | Scattered showers, storms are back in the forecast!
First real chance of rain in days
Dave's 6pm Forecast
*
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-14-2021