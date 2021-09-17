Sky Cams
2021 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival plans underway

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is learning more details about what this year’s Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival will look like.

You may remember the event was approved by the Richmond Hill City Council back in March. That’s after it was canceled the two previous years.

At the time - organizers told us they were still waiting to see if the event would happen this year, but the approval was needed because it takes a long time to plan.

Plans are pushing forward with a few changes in place.

The Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce says this is one of their largest events and with it being cancelled last year and the year before, a lot of vendors that participate have been trying to find other ways to raise as much money as they do at the festival.

In 2019 the event was stormed out and COVID cancelled it in 2020. This year there won’t be too many changes to the festival. They will space out food vendors significantly. Recommend, but not require masks, and for admissions and beer ticket sales, it will be card only to reduce time and congestion in line.

“We’re excited. We’re working very hard. This is kind of the crunch time so we’re you know, excited that it’s back. To have a year off was very difficult both financially and just you know, to not have the festival was sad,” said Kathryn Johnson, CEO of Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce.

Like every year, Friday will be a day for students with special needs to have the festival all to themselves for an hour. They will get to have the music lowered and rides slowed down so they can also have a good time.

Johnson says this is a huge economic impact for the county and people are already purchasing tickets and booking rooms all the way on the East Coast.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

