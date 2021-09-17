3 people displaced by fire on DeLesseps Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire Thursday night has left three people without a home.

Savannah Fire says they were called to a home in the 1200 Block of DeLesseps Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in the kitchen and then moved to the attic. They put the fire out before it spread any further.

No one was injured but an adult and two children were displaced.

